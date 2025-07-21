Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to boost regional connectivity, tourism, will cut travel time to..., connect Delhi with...

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will provide a new route and less travel time for intercity commuters. To build more road network connectivity in the region, the 210-kilometre expressway will provide connectivity in regions encompassing Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will provide a new route and less travel time for intercity commuters. To build more road network connectivity in the region, the 210-kilometre expressway will provide connectivity in regions encompassing Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The expressway is part of the Bharatmala project and is being built for Rs 13,000 crore. Once the expressway becomes ready to use, it is estimated to cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway- a big offering for Delhi-NCR

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is being constructed and is a project by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will not only cut down travel time between the national capital and the city in Uttarakhand but will also help in reducing traffic congestion. The project at the start was planned to construct a six-lane expressway, but now the infrastructure has been designed in such a way to include connectivity for more cities and is now being expanded to eight lanes, depending on traffic requirements.

Currently, travelling from Delhi to Dehradun and vice versa takes about five to six hours. After the successful completion of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the travel time would be cut short to just half after which commuters would experience a comfortable and smooth 2.5 hours journey. The journey would be useful in not only saving time but also for connecting major cities like Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur to religious and tourist spots such as Haridwar and Dehradun, significantly improving commerce and mobility in the region.

The expressway is being developed in four phases to boost tourism, real estate, accessibility, regional utility, logistics, and more.

How expressway boosts the real estate market?

For Delhi residents there is dual good news as the expressway will connect the national capital with major cities including Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur. The expressway is estimated to increase interest and investment in the real estate sector also. In a significant push to real estate, the market is seeing a revival also due to decongestion of northeast Delhi and Ghaziabad. Many reports suggest that people prefer Tier-2 cities in northern India, more in case of Dehradun, for investment due to their comparatively lower property prices. People see these cities as perfect places for their second homes.