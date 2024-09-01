Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

The first leg of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, stretching from Akshardham to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) section, will be operational by November this year.

This new 32-kilometer section, which includes an impressive 19 kilometres of high-road, aims to alleviate the daily traffic congestion that people travelling from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh encounter.

“The traffic flow on the service road will also improve as the entire stretch is being improved by the NHAI as part of the project. Dividing the traffic will also provide relief to local commuters,” an official was quoted as saying by media reports.

The expressway will feature seven entry points for traffic moving from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh at Akshardham, Geeta Colony, Shamshan Ghat (Kailash Nagar), Sonia Vihar, Vijay Vihar, and Mandola. Exits will be available at Khajuri Chowk, Sonia Vihar, Vijay Vihar, and Mandola. Conversely, traffic from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi will have entry points at Mandola, Vijay Vihar, and 5th Pusta, with exits at Mandola, Loni, Vijay Vihar, Usmanpur, Shamshan Ghat (Kailash Nagar), Geeta Colony, and Akshardham. Commuters entering and exiting the expressway in Delhi will not be required to pay tolls.




