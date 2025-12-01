Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon
INDIA
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, also known as the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway, is one of the much-awaited highway projects. It has been opened for a trial run for commuters on Monday, December 1. Once fully operational, the expressway is expected to reduce the Delhi-Dehradun journey from the usual 6-6.5 hours to 2-2.5 hours.
An official inauguration date has not yet been announced. But trial runs have begun, with barriers lifted in the Geeta Colony area in Delhi and vehicles permitted. The public inauguration of the expressway is now one step closer. The project is currently being developed as a six-lane motorway, but as traffic grows, it might be expanded to eight lanes.
The 210-kilometre expressway starts close to Delhi's Akshardham Metro Station and travels via Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, and Mandola Vihar. It connects to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Further, it passes through Uttar Pradesh, including Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, and Saharanpur, before coming to an end in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand.
The project is built at a cost of approximately Rs 11,868.6 crore to Rs 13,000 crore. The project is expected to significantly reduce fuel consumption, travel time, and fatigue while providing travellers with a smoother and more picturesque highway experience.