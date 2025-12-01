FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon

From lotus-inspired architecture to aerobridges, Navi Mumbai International Airport to open on December 25, check features, details

From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences

Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...

Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest

What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?

BCCI to take a call on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's relationship with Gautam Gambhir, reports claim...

Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan 'is not free with his opinion', mocks him: 'Can you imagine if I had married...'

Designing Kindness: Interview with India’s Global Graphic Voice, Nitya Bellani

Profiles Exclusive: Surendra Banait - The Leader Who Made Besa-Beltarodi Future

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inau

Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows

From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences

From Chhaava, Sikandar, Saiyaara: 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows

Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series

Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT

CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private marriage ceremony, see viral pics

CONFIRMED! Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private ceremony

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, also known as the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway, is one of the much-awaited highway projects. It has been opened for a trial run for commuters on Monday, December 1. Once fully operational, the expressway is expected to reduce the Delhi-Dehradun journey from the usual 6-6.5 hours to 2-2.5 hours.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 03:46 PM IST

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon
Photo: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, also known as the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway, is one of the much-awaited highway projects. It has been opened for a trial run for commuters on Monday, December 1. Once fully operational, the expressway is expected to reduce the Delhi-Dehradun journey from the usual 6-6.5 hours to 2-2.5 hours.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Inauguration

An official inauguration date has not yet been announced. But trial runs have begun, with barriers lifted in the Geeta Colony area in Delhi and vehicles permitted. The public inauguration of the expressway is now one step closer. The project is currently being developed as a six-lane motorway, but as traffic grows, it might be expanded to eight lanes.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Route

The 210-kilometre expressway starts close to Delhi's Akshardham Metro Station and travels via Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, and Mandola Vihar. It connects to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Further, it passes through Uttar Pradesh, including Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, and Saharanpur, before coming to an end in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Cost

The project is built at a cost of approximately Rs 11,868.6 crore to Rs 13,000 crore. The project is expected to significantly reduce fuel consumption, travel time, and fatigue while providing travellers with a smoother and more picturesque highway experience.

READ | BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance gets Rs 28282 crore in just 5 days from...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inau
From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences
From Chhaava, Sikandar, Saiyaara: 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025
Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? Finance Minister moves new excise and cess bills that may...
Tobacco, cigarettes and pan masala to get costlier? FM moves new excise...
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by ex-boyfriend, body found inside suitcase buried in forest
Who was Stefanie Pieper? Austrian beauty influencer killed by her ex-boyfriend,
What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape voters' list in 12 states?
What is Special Intensive Revision? How is it done? How can SIR reshape...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private marriage ceremony, see viral pics
CONFIRMED! Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private ceremony
Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs that shaped generations of Bollywood music
Udit Narayan's 70th Birthday: A look at his evergreen songs
Udit Narayan Birthday Special: Look back at his iconic musical journey, net worth, biggest Bollywood hits
Udit Narayan Birthday Special: Look back at his iconic musical journey, net wort
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement