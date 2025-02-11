Once fully operational, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will drastically reduce travel time between the two capital cities from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway update: Good news has come for the people who were eagerly waiting for Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The government has opened a 3.5 km section of the new expressway, reports suggest. Once fully operational, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will drastically reduce travel time between the two capital cities from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

The crucial 3.5 km section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, spanning from Daat Kali to Asharodi, is now fully operational. Previously, only three lanes were accessible, but all six lanes are now open, ensuring smoother and more efficient travel between the two regions.

The entire expressway is divided into four sections -- from near Akshardham in Delhi, passing through the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, and Mandola in Khekra (EPE Interchange). The expressway then further extends through Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur before reaching Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

The 212 km-long six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Access Controlled Expressway has been built for Rs 12,000 crore, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Toll-Fee

The first 18 km, stretching from Akshardham Temple to Loni will be toll-free, which will provide a seamless experience to the commuters.

Key feature

A 12-kilometre-long (7.5 mi) elevated corridor will be constructed over the Rajaji National Park to protect wildlife, thus it will be the second highway in India to have a wildlife protection corridor after NH-44.

