Delhi Dehradun Expressway: NHAI introduces new parking arrangements as Asia's longest elevated corridor nears completion, check details

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is an important project for North India. It will provide relief to daily commuters with better parking facilities, while its completion will save time for lakhs of passengers.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is all set to become a game-changer for North India, promising to revolutionise the way people travel between the capital and the picturesque state of Uttarakhand. This 210-kilometer, 6-lane greenfield highway is being built under the Bharatmala Project at a cost of approximately Rs 11,869 to Rs 13,000 crore.

Improved parking facilities to ease commute

As part of the efforts to enhance the overall travel experience, new parking systems have been introduced along the expressway. Buses and trucks can now park in designated lots with monthly passes, while private cars and two-wheelers have options for monthly day passes, night passes, and day-night passes. This is expected to reduce traffic congestion, especially in areas like Gandhi Nagar Market in Delhi.

Reducing traffic congestion

The improved parking facilities are aimed at minimizing traffic jams caused by trucks and buses parked on the roadside. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) subsidiary, National Highway Logistics Management Limited, has invited applications for developing parking capacity for around 1,000 vehicles at strategic locations, including under the elevated section of the highway and near Gandhi Nagar Market.

The expressway's design prioritises environmental sustainability. A 12-kilometer-long elevated corridor has been constructed through the Rajaji National Park, featuring over six underpasses and tunnels to ensure safe passage for wildlife. To compensate for the approximately 18,000 trees cut during construction, over 50,000 new trees are being planted.

The project is being implemented in four phases, with the first phase from Akshardham (Delhi) to Baghpat (Khekhrada) already completed and undergoing trial runs. The entire expressway is expected to be operational by January-February 2026, connecting Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours, down from the current 5-6 hours.

Boost to tourism

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will significantly enhance connectivity to tourist destinations like Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and Haridwar, promoting economic development in the region. The expressway will also link with other major routes, including the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, benefiting districts in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The expressway boasts impressive features, including over 100 underpasses, five railway overbridges, and a rainwater harvesting system. With a maximum speed limit of 100 km/h, the expressway is set to transform the travel experience in North India. Central Minister Nitin Gadkari has stated that the project is in its advanced stages, with completion expected by January 2026.