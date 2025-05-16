This six-lane controlled access corridor runs through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, including important towns such as Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, and Saharanpur.

The Delhi-Dehradun expressway is likely to be completed soon. The expressway will improve the connectivity of Delhi and Uttarakhand. Nevertheless, the project has faced several delays over construction as well as technical problems to be overcome for the expressway to be functional.

According various media reports, the expressway is likely to be completed this year. However, the expressway was originally planned to be completed by December 2024, but a two-storey building in Ghaziabad's Mandola village is holding up the grand opening. Reports suggest the house belonged to Veersen Saroha's family, who have lived on the 1,600-square-metre plot since the 1990s. They refused to sell the plot to the Uttar Pradesh Housing Board in 1998, as per TOI report. The dispute began in the same year when Veersen challenged the UP Housing Board's acquisition of his land for the Mandola Housing Scheme in the Allahabad High Court.

Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench is expected to deliver a decision this month in a compensation issue involving a two-storey house in Mandola that has delayed the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway. When the case was heard on April 16, a two-judge panel consisting of Justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla gave the UP Housing Board and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) three days to submit their counter-affidavits.

In order to open the two sections of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE)- a 14.7 km section from Delhi's Akshardham to UP Border (Ghaziabad) and a 16 km section from UP Gate in Loni (Ghaziabad) to Khekra (Baghpat)-a person with direct knowledge of the case told TOI that he anticipates the HC bench to deliver the verdict at the next hearing on April 29.

The 210-km long Delhi-Dehradun expressway will cut down the travel time between Dehradun and Delhi to 2.5 hours from five or six hours.

This six-lane controlled access corridor goes through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and links major towns like Saharanpur, Shamli, Baraut, and Baghpat. One of its remarkable aspects is a 12-kilometre elevated road over Rajaji National Park, which reflects a concern for environmental sustainability and the conservation of the park's wildlife.

Construction of the expressway is phased. Special mention so far has been for the completion of a 3.4-kilometre stretch in Dehradun enhancing traffic movement from Daat Kali to Asharodi. Moreover, the first phase, 31.6 kilometres between Akshardham and Khekra, is complete.