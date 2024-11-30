The expressway, which is expected to cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to two-and-a-half hours, is expected to open next year for the public.

In a major improvement to connectivity and infrastructure, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is set to open in January 2025. As the first wildlife-friendly Expressway in India, it is expected to reduce travel time from roughly six hours to just 2.5 hours, greatly enhancing connectivity while maintaining environmental sustainability. This is a detailed examination of the expressway's characteristics, advancements, and advantages.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Route Overview

Total Length: 210 km

Starting Point: Akshardham in Delhi (NH 334).

Ending Point: Dehradun (NH 72).

Major Pass-Through Locations: Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, and Haridwar.

Corridor Design: The expressway bypasses major urban traffic hotspots, offering a smooth and uninterrupted journey.

Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana effort, which aims to improve India's road network, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is leading this huge project, which would cost a total of Rs 13,000 crore.

There are phases to the project's development. The first stage features an 18-kilometer elevated track and travels 31.6 km from Akshardham to Khekra (EPE Junction). It is nearly complete, with testing and final details anticipated to be finished by December 2024, and has a budget of Rs 1,323 crore.

In a statement released in April 2023, the ministry said that a 340-meter-long, three-lane tunnel is also being built at Datkali, Dehradun, at a cost of Rs 1,995 crore.

"Many special provisions have been made in the construction of the entire corridor. In these, the route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been kept safe for wildlife. There is a provision of 12-km elevated road, six animal underpasses, two elephant underpasses, two major bridges and 13 minor bridges," the MoRTH said.

"Also, 113 VUP (Vehicular Under Passes), LVUP (Light Vehicular Under Passes), SVUP (Small Vehicular Under Passes), 5 ROBs, 4 major bridges and 62 bus shelters are being constructed in the entire expressway. Along with this, apart from 76 km service road, 29 km elevated road, 16 entry-exit points are also being constructed," it added.