Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Delhi to Dehradun in just 2 hours, Nitin Gadkari reveals opening date

The all-weather Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will also enable pilgrims to plan their Char Dham Yatra all year round.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

The much-awaited all-weather Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be completed by December 2023 end. Once completed, the expressway will bring down the travel time between Dehradun in Uttarakhand and national capital Delhi to just two hours, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

Currently, the time taken between the two cities is around 4 hours. Union Minister Gadkari also informed that the Expressway will open for people to commute from January 1, 2024.

“Work on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project will be over by December end and from January 1 next year people will be travelling from Dehradun to Delhi in just two hours,” Gadkari said.

Another benefit for commuters with the opening of the expressway next year will be its all-weather capability. This will enable pilgrims to do Char Dham Yatra all year round instead of the present 6 months duration.

“Char Dham Yatra goes on for six months at present. But, once the all-weather road project is complete, devotees can visit the Himalayan temples throughout the year,” Gadkari added.

He further informed that work on the 12.97 km Kedarnath ropeway has also begun. It will be the longest ropeway in the world, ferrying people from Sonprayag to the Himalayan temple at an altitude of 11,500 feet.

Gadkari revealed details of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway while speaking in Rishikesh where he paid a visit to the Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

(Inputs from PTI)

