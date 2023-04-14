Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Delhi-Haridwar in 3 hours, Mussoorie in 4 hours through stunning forest roads, check details

File Photo

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Do you wonder about travel time while going from Delhi to Dehradun? It usually takes about 6 hours to reach Delhi to Dehradun. However, with the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, this journey will be completed in just 2.5 hours. Not only Dehradun, but Delhi to Mussoorie will also now take only 4 hours and you will reach Haridwar in just 3 hours.

The work on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is all set to be completed this year or by the beginning of 2024.

Reach from Delhi to Dehradun in only 2.5 hours

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will start from Akshardham Temple on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway No 9. This six-lane highway from Akshardham Temple to Geeta Colony cremation ground will be on the surface. If you want to go from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh or Dehradun, you will have to start on the highway from the beginning. By doing this, it will take much less time for people from Delhi and its surrounding to come to Uttarakhand.

Reach from Delhi to Haridwar in 3.5 hours

The Saharanpur-Roorkee-Haridwar section will be 50.7 km long. The Ambala-Shamli Expressway will be 101 km long. These places will be connected by expressways. A wildlife corridor will also be built on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. With this, the distance between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced from 235 km to 210 km. If you go at a speed of 120 kmph, then you will reach Rishikesh/Haridwar from Delhi in 3.5 hours.

Reach from Delhi to Mussoorie in 4 hours

As soon as this expressway opens, it will be very easy for you to go to Mussoorie. It will take you 4 hours to go from Delhi to Mussoorie. Earlier, it used to take half a day to reach Mussoorie from Delhi.

If you are also waiting for the opening of this expressway, let us tell you that Package-1 (Akshardham to Loni) and Package-2 (Loni to Khekra) can open by December 2023. This part will be mostly elevated but it may take up to December 2024 to complete the expressway.