FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gold, silver prices today, November 7: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi-Dehradun Commuters ALERT: This 210-km expressway faces delay again, to now open by..., here's all you need to know

Tritiya Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple closes for winter, Lord Tungnath proceeds for Chopta

Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar claims ‘no connection’ with Pune land deal, ‘I have never given...’

Nancy Pelosi, first woman US House speaker, impeached Donald Trump twice, to retire from Congress, 'With a greatful heart...'

Veteran singer-actor Sulakshana Pandit passes away at 68

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1 as state records over 64% voter turnout

Mouni Roy reveals shocking incident from her early years in Bollywood, at 21 'the man held...

Mumbai’s traffic to ease with 4 lane overbridge, to reduce travel time between Thane to Dombivli from 1 hour to...

This man turns to media to find ex-girlfriend, repay Rs 1,23,984 she lent him 20 years ago for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold, silver prices today, November 7: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, November 7: Check city-wise rates

Delhi-Dehradun Commuters ALERT: This 210-km expressway faces delay again, to now open by..., here's all you need to know

Delhi-Dehradun Commuters ALERT: This 210-km expressway faces delay again, to now

Tritiya Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple closes for winter, Lord Tungnath proceeds for Chopta

Tritiya Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple closes for winter, Lord Tungnath proceeds for

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansion in Mumbai, the name is...

In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansio

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver purse at friend’s mehendi

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver

Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-Dehradun Commuters ALERT: This 210-km expressway faces delay again, to now open by..., here's all you need to know

The latest postponement stems from a directive issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which instructed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to delay the inauguration until all four construction phases are fully completed and certified safe for vehicular traffic.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 07:01 AM IST

Delhi-Dehradun Commuters ALERT: This 210-km expressway faces delay again, to now open by..., here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi‑Dehradun expressway, a major infrastructure venture being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has been pushed back several times over the past two years. Originally slated for completion in December 2024, the corridor now carries a revised target of February 2026 for public opening. The shift follows a series of construction hurdles that were highlighted in a Rajya Sabha reply in July, when the government announced an interim deadline of October 2025.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, the latest postponement stems from a directive issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which instructed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to delay the inauguration until all four construction phases are fully completed and certified safe for vehicular traffic.

Delhi‑Dehradun expressway current status

The expressway is dibided into four distinct sections. The inaugural segment starts near the Akshardham temple in Delhi, weaves through Geeta Colony, Shastri Park and Mandola Vihar, and terminates at Khekra in Baghpat. This stretch has already been ready for about six months and has provided relief to commuters who previously struggled with water‑logged streets in Delhi during the September rains.

The second phase extends from Baghpat to Saharanpur and is reported to be nearing completion. Work on the third phase, which focuses on widening the existing corridor between Saharanpur Bypass and Ganeshpur, is at an advanced stage. The final phase, situated close to Dehradun, involves safety‑related upgrades on elevated sections and tunnels.

Construction progress and recent developments

During the monsoon period, authorities implemented precautionary measures to mitigate flooding on the route. An NHAI official explained that the remaining tasks, such as flood protection near the Daat Kali temple, installation of mobile towers, and tunnel finishing, are expected to be completed by November 2025. The expressway is designed to improve mobility between the bustling capital region and the hill state of Uttarakhand, linking towns such as Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur before reaching its final destination.

The foundation stone was laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in February 2021, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a ceremonial inauguration later that year. When fully operational, the highway will feature 100 underpasses and five railway overbridges, and will intersect with the Delhi‑Mumbai expressway as well as the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, providing multiple routes toward popular Uttarakhand destinations like Haridwar and Roorkee.

Environmental impact on Delhi‑Dehradun expressway 

A notable feature of the project is a 12‑kilometre elevated corridor that runs through Rajaji National Park, which will become Asia’s longest wildlife corridor upon completion. The corridor includes six animal underpasses intended to safeguard the movement of wildlife. However, the construction has attracted criticism for its impact on forest cover. In response to a Rajya Sabha query, the Government of India confirmed that approximately 17,913 trees were either cut down or transplanted to make way for the road.

To offset this loss, NHAI has planted more than 50,600 new trees and allocated Rs 40 crore to the forest departments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In March, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a fine on NHAI for failing to provide adequate details of its afforestation programme, underscoring the ongoing environmental scrutiny surrounding the project.

Connectivity and future prospects

Beyond its immediate benefits to commuters, the Delhi‑Dehradun expressway is expected to enhance regional connectivity by linking the national capital with the emerging economic hubs of western Uttar Pradesh and the tourism centres of Uttarakhand. The integration with existing major highways will create a more resilient transport network, facilitating smoother movement of goods and passengers across state lines.

While the project has encountered delays and environmental challenges, the commitment from both the central government and NHAI to complete all four phases before opening to traffic reflects a cautious approach aimed at delivering a safe and sustainable highway for future generations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices today, November 7: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, November 7: Check city-wise rates
Delhi-Dehradun Commuters ALERT: This 210-km expressway faces delay again, to now open by..., here's all you need to know
Delhi-Dehradun Commuters ALERT: This 210-km expressway faces delay again, to now
Tritiya Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple closes for winter, Lord Tungnath proceeds for Chopta
Tritiya Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple closes for winter, Lord Tungnath proceeds for
Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar claims ‘no connection’ with Pune land deal, ‘I have never given...’
Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar claims ‘no connection’ with Pune land deal, ‘I have never
Nancy Pelosi, first woman US House speaker, impeached Donald Trump twice, to retire from Congress, 'With a greatful heart...'
Nancy Pelosi, first woman US House speaker, impeached Donald Trump twice, to ret
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansion in Mumbai, the name is...
In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansio
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver purse at friend’s mehendi
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it
Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE