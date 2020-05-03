Delhi: CRPF headquarters sealed after staff tests positive for COVID-19

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in the national capital was sealed on Sunday after a driver attached with a senior official tested positive for COVID-19.

"After a staff of one of the top officers of CRPF tested COVID-19 positive, CRPF Headquarters in Delhi will be sealed for sanitisation till further orders. No one will be allowed to enter the building," the statement issued by the CRPF stated.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Directorate-General (DG) has ordered that the CRPF Headquarters in Delhi will remain closed till Tuesday.

Moreover, 40 officers and staff a Special Director General rank officer, Deputy Inspector General were ordered to quarantine themselves at home.

In an unfortunate incident, 122 jawans of its 31st battalion tested positive for the deadly virus in the last two weeks. These soldiers were based in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-3 which witnessed a surge in the number of cases.

In Delhi, 384 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday. Total active cases stand at 2802 with 64 deaths.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stood at 39,980 including 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured/discharged/migrated, and 1301 deaths.DNA