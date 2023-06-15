Search icon
Delhi: 3 men loot items worth Rs 3 lakh from GK-2 house, incident caught on CCTV

The robbers sliced the grill and gained access to the home and stole items worth Rs 3 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Representational Image

A bunch of people broke into a society in Greater Kailash-2, one of Delhi's upscale neighbourhoods, and stole items worth lakhs of rupees. The entire incident was recorded on the residents' CCTV. By slicing the grill, the burglars gained access to the home and stole a variety of items. 

The incident took place on May 28 in GK-2. The three robbers, as shown on the CCTV footage, cut the grill off the balcony before breaking in to steal. A thief was seen devouring chocolate and was caught on camera. In less than 30 minutes, they all stole goods worth more than 3 lakhs and ran away.  

The neighbour's CCTV system also recorded the video. They used a cutter to cut the wooden grill before breaking in through a different gate and looting the residence. The laptop and iPad are taken by robbers. The looted items are kept outside on the balcony in their bag. One of the robbers was watching the area while standing on the balcony. His face was clearly captured in CCTV. 

According to TOI, the residents were dozing off inside the home. They were unable to hear anything going on inside their home. Jewellery, cash, an iPad, a laptop, and other items were taken by the burglars. In this occurrence, no residents were hurt. The robbers took 30 minutes to grab items worth lakh. Neither a security guard nor a member of the Delhi Police were informed of the occurrence as it was happening. No one was able to learn what the robbers were planning as they were closely monitoring every move. 

Residents who had woken up reported the incident to the Chitranjan Park police department. Although Delhi Police is investigating, it is unclear how such an incident occurred in Delhi's affluent GK-2 neighbourhood. 

