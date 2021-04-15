Delhi COVID-19 news: Weekend curfew imposed - know what's allowed, what's not

To control the spread of COVID-19, it has been decided to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Thursday (April 15). The curfew will be imposed from Friday (April 16) 10 pm till 6 am on Monday (April 19).

Curfew passes will be issued to those rendering essential services. All malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will be closed and cinemas halls to operate at 30% capacity only. People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries are permitted.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also said that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi and according to the latest data, more than 5000 beds are available.