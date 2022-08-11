Delhi: Masks mandatory amid 3-fold rise in COVID-19 deaths; check fine and rules for public places, vehicles here

Representational Image

Amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Thursday issued an order making it mandatory for people to wear face masks at public places. It also said a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those who violate the rule.

Unlike before, when masks were made mandatory during the second COVID wave last year, the provision of mask and fine will be not be applicable on those travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

Delhi has recorded 40 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in August, a nearly three-fold rise as against the last 10 days of July when 14 people succumbed to the viral disease.

Delhi recorded two deaths on August 1, three on August 2, five on August 3, four on August 4, two on August 5, one on August 6, two on August 7, six on August 8, seven on August 9 and eight on August 10, the data showed.

One death each was recorded on July 22 and 23, two each on July 24, 25, 26 and 27, zero on July 28, one each on July 29 and 30, and zero on July 31. The number of deaths recorded on August 10 was the highest in nearly six months. Delhi's COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,351.