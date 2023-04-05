Delhi Covid cases spike raises alarm: Positivity rate at 26 percent, know what Mayor Shelley Oberoi said

Delhi covid cases raise alarm (File photo)

The Covid situation in Delhi is once again tense as the positivity rate in the national capital is through the roof, with the number of cases being reported per day raising a fresh cause for alarm among the authorities. Currently, the positivity rate in Delhi stands at 26 percent.

Delhi had recorded 521 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year, and one fatality, according to data shared by the city health department. This prompted Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi to review the coronavirus situation in the city.

With the fresh cases, the city's infection tally has increased to 20,12,064. The data showed that 1,918 Covid tests were conducted on Tuesday. Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The newly appointed Delhi mayor said, “This morning I visited the MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital and took stock of the arrangements there, including on Covid beds, oxygen availability, testing facility, and stock of medicine. Later, a meeting was also held with doctors and others from the hospital administration department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on the Covid situation.”

"The situation is fully under control and people should not panic. Our hospitals, doctors, and staff are all equipped to handle the situation," Oberoi said. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party government had advised all to follow all Covid norms and wear masks in public places.

"All councillors have been told that they should visit dispensaries in their wards and patients who have flu-like or Covid-like symptoms should immediately be sent for a test. We also have assessed the availability of oxygen beds, ICU beds, and stock of medicine. We have the availability as of now," the mayor told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Delhi Metro: What is the penalty if caught making reels inside metro premises?