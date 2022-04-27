Covid 4th wave: Delhi logs 1367 new cases, one death with positivity rate at 4.50 percent

File Photo

Reporting 1000 fresh cases for the sixth consecutive day, the national capital logged 1,367 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday amid concerns of a 4th wave of the pandemic. Delhi saw one fatality with the positivity rate standing at 4.50 per cent, as per the data shared by the health department.

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death toll has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated.

A total of 30,346 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it said.

Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent.

