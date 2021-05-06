Delhi COVID-19 news: Patients in home isolation can get oxygen cylinders, here's how to apply

The Delhi government on Thursday (May 6) launched a service through which residents can apply for oxygen cylinders for COVID -19 patients, who are in home isolation. According to the the Delhi government order, the online system will start functioning from today (May 6) onwards.

The Delhi government order said that people requiring oxygen for the patients in home isolation can apply on the government’s website at http://delhi.gov.in with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar Card details and valid COVID-19 positive report indicating the need for oxygen. The applicant will also be required to inform the actual quantity of oxygen needed. If there is a report of a CT scan, one can also upload that to show the patient needs oxygen.

“Each district has been assigned one re-filter for accessing its lump-sum allocation and the respective District Magistrates have been directed to supervise the management of the distribution of cylinders from the refillers to various recipients as per the allocations in the Annexure-4 of the afore referred order,” Office of the Divisional Commissioner, Covid data management cell said in a statement.

The District Magistrates (DMs) will also ensure that an adequate number of office personnel are assigned to scrutinise all the incoming applications and issue the e-passes quickly. This may be accorded top priority, the order further stated.

Here’s how you can apply for oxygen cylinders at home:

Step 1: Visit the Delhi government’s official website at http://delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Online booking of Oxygen Cylinders’ link.

Step 3: You will be taken to another tab where you can fill in your details.

Step 4: Submit your details — Photo Id proof, COVID positive report, Aadhaar Card details.

Step 5: After submitting your details, click on apply.

Step 6: Your application will be submitted to the authorities who will allot you a dealer to procure your oxygen cylinder.