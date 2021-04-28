Delhi COVID-19 news: Check real-time availability of hospital beds on Coronabeds.jantasamvad.org

As India's daily COVID-19 caseload touched the 3 lakh mark for the seventh day in a row, with National Capital Delhi's death toll crossing the 15 thousand mark, the Delhi government’s website Coronabeds.jantasamvad.org has been launched to provide 24×7 real-time information with respect to the availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the region.

People can check the total number of beds, and the number of vacant beds on Coronabeds.jantasamvad.org. It also shares the address and contact details of the hospitals so that one can enquire about the availability of the beds before directly going to the hospital.

According to Coronabeds.jantasamvad.org, there are a total of 20,293 hospital beds and 4,645 ICU beds mentioned allotted for COVID-19 patients in Delhi, however, only a few are vacant. The data provided on the website is being updated on a real-time basis and it mentions the source of the data as reported by Nodal Officers of each dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Earlier last week, the Delhi government had also set up two control rooms to monitor and manage the supply of “COVID-19 management drugs” after it recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with over 25,000 cases.

For East, North East, South, Central, New Delhi and North districts, the Karkardooma Head Office will serve as the control room and operate the helpline number — 011-22393705.

The Lawrence Road Zonal Office is the second control room and it will serve the North West, South West, and West districts. It can be reached at helpline number– 011-27100164, it said.

The national capital also recorded more than 24,000 new corona infections in the last 24 hours on April 28, with 381 persons succumbing to the virus, a record high.