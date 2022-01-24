Delhi Covid-19 curbs update: DDMA to mull further relaxations after Republic Day

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is set to consider further relaxations in the national capital in a meeting to be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday (January 27).

Businesses and traders are hopeful as Delhi’s Covid-19 wave has significantly slowed down with cases dipping below 10,000 yesterday and further to 5,760 today (January 24. At one point, the national capital was recording nearly 30,000 new cases every day.

Business owners have been urging the Aam Aadmi Party government to end restrictions like the night curfew and weekend curfew. The Covid-19 curbs have had a massive impact on restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses.

Delhi BJP leader Adesh Gupta said, “Trade is lifeline of a city and due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, this sector has borne the maximum brunt of the crisis.”

A few days back, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said that the curbs in Delhi are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon with the Covid-19 positivity rate not adequately low.

Currently, the weekend curfew and night curfew are in place in Delhi. Night curfew timings are 10 pm to 5 am. All restaurants, bars, gyms, and pubs have been shut down, among other Covid-19 restrictions.