Delhi covered in blanket of smog as pollution remain under severe category

Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10, both at 500, continue to remain in 'severe' category in Delhi's Lodhi Road area, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) data. Pollution has reached alarming levels in the national capital as skies are covered with a blanket of smog for the past several days.

The AQI is expected to remain in 'severe' category and reduced magnitude will only be realised by today evening and more relief from early November 5 to the upper end of 'very poor' category unless it rains whose probability is increasing as dense clouds are seen close to Delhi.

Earlier, the pollution control body declared a public health emergency in Delhi forcing the government to shut down schools till November 5.

Schools have also been shut down in Noida after AQI crossed 1,000 mark at several places on Sunday.

Delhi overall AQI at 6 pm was 708( PM2.5level), in Noida it was 720 and in Gurugram it was 833. A look at AQI at different places in Delhi on Monday morning:

Pusa - 714 (PM2.5 level)

Lodhi road - 705 ( PM2.5 level)

Delhi University- 695 ( PM2.5 level)

Airport - 763 ( PM2.5 level )

Mathura road -647 ( PM 2.5 level)

Aayanagar - 781 ( PM 2.5 level)

IIT Delhi -717 ( PM 2. Level)

Dhirpur- 676 - ( PM 2. 5level )

Chandni Chowk - 457 ( PM 2.5 level)

Beginning today, the odd-even scheme will be implemented in Delhi which is likely to provide some relief from the pollution which has turned Delhi into a gas chamber. One of the main causes of such a sudden steep in Delhi's air pollution is stubble burning in nearby states.

In view of the aggravating crisis of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra, and the Cabinet Secretary of India, Rajiv Gauba, held a high-level meeting through video conferencing on Sunday to tackle air pollution.

About 300 teams are in the field in Delhi to reduce air pollution, necessary machinery for this work has been distributed in the states.

The Cabinet Secretary will also monitor the situation on a daily basis, while the State Chief Secretaries have been asked to monitor their districts 24x7.

The primary focus is being kept on seven industrial clusters and major traffic corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR). The central government is also keeping a close watch on polluting units and the process of burning of wastes, besides construction activities.