Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

India

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Zee Media in its complaint stated that the accused person has published an article on the website of Moneylife Digital Pvt. Ltd containing nothing but false allegations and defamatory statements against it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

Ld. Magistrate of Patiala House Court took cognizance on Saturday on the defamation Complaint filed by Zee Media Corporation Ltd against Sucheta Dalal, one Director and the Company, Moneylife Digital Pvt. Ltd. Sucheta Dalal is a well-known Indian business journalist and author for over two decades and was awarded a Padma Shri for journalism in 2006.

On June 29, 2023, she published an article and further tweeted the same. She also did a YouTube video which was also uploaded by Moneylife Digital Pvt. Ltd which has been alleged to be defamatory in nature. Adv. Vijay Aggarwal, along with Adv. Yugant Sharma & Adv Pankush Goyal appeared on behalf of the complainant, Zee Media and stated that the accused person has published an article on the website of Moneylife Digital Pvt. Ltd containing nothing but false allegations and defamatory statements against the complainant company including its mentor, Dr Subhash Chandra.

Adv. Vijay Aggarwal showed the portion of the defamatory article and argued that the article, tweets and video targeted Zee Media without any rhyme and reason and contained the words; ‘chequered past’ and ‘Zee group’s dodgy business’ which is false, scandalous, misleading and derogatory at the least. Further, he stated that Dalal is intentionally accusing the Zee Group of being engaged in corruption.

After hearing the arguments of Adv. Aggarwal, Ld. Magistrate took cognizance of the complaint filed by Zee Media Corporation Ltd against Sucheta Dalal, one Director and the Company; Moneylife Digital Pvt. Ltd. If Dalal along with other accused happens to be convicted, the offence of defamation provides simple imprisonment which may extend upto two years.

