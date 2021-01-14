Delhi court summons BJP MP Hans Raj Hans for providing 'ambiguous information' in election affidavit

A Delhi Court on Wednesday issued a summon to BJP Lok Sabha member and noted Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans in connection with a case under 'Representation of People Act' for allegedly providing ambiguous information in election affidavit.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Dharmender Singh, after taking cognisance of the Delhi Police chargesheet filed under section 125 (A) Representation of People Act, issued the summon.

Delhi Police has chargesheeted Hans Raj Hans for allegedly providing ambiguous information with respect to his educational qualification and tax liabilities of his and his family, after a criminal case wathe 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The court also issued notice to Investigating Officer to file a report regarding the progress of the further investigation and for the purpose of certain clarifications.

The court further directed the police to conduct the further investigation expeditiously and whatever relevant material is collected during the same should be filed in the court in the form of a supplementary charge sheet.

"So far as the addition of sections of Indian Penal Code are concerned same shall be considered by this court at the time of consideration of charge," the court said.

"Cognizance of offence under 125 (A) Representation of People Act is taken. Accused (Hans) be summoned for next date on January 18," it noted further.

Advocates Sunil Kumar and Vikram Dua are representing the compliant Rajesh Lilothia, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Election as a Congress candidate against Hans Raj Hans from North West Delhi seat. Hans Raj Hans won the election, whereas Rajesh Lilothia finished third.