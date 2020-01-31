Delhi court sentences 2 men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in 2013 Gudiya rape case

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's lunar mission worth Rs 615 crore to travel THIS long; check travel distance, more

This Tata employee earns nearly Rs 4 lakh per day, he is not a CEO

Rajinikanth heads off to Maldives for short break ahead of Jailer release: See photos

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi recreates former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech on Main Atal Hoon set

Madhya Pradesh: Video of girl students bathing in govt hostel goes viral, parents file police complaint

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Objectionable Videos Of Minor Girls In MP's Government Hostel Goes Viral, Investigation Underway

Devotees Offer Gangajal To Lord Shiva On Sawan Shivratri At Temple In Delhi

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's lunar mission worth Rs 615 crore to travel THIS long; check travel distance, more

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Strict action against whoever violates law: Uttarakhand ADG

Devotees Offer Gangajal To Lord Shiva On Sawan Shivratri At Temple In Delhi

Arrangements made for hassle-free admission of injured people to hospital: Cuttack DCP on Odisha train mishap

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi recreates former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech on Main Atal Hoon set

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi court sentences 2 men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in 2013 Gudiya rape case

A Special POCSO court at Karkardooma had found the two accused - Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar - guilty of various offences earlier this month and the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 11:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in 2013 kidnapping and rape case of a 5-year-old girl, dubbed Gudiya by a section of the media. 

The five-year-old girl was found in a critical condition at a neighbour's rented accommodation.

A Special POCSO court at Karkardooma had found the two accused - Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar - guilty of various offences on January 18

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra said it took into consideration the young age and economic background of the convicts but in the interest of justice, it deemed it appropriate to sentence them to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 31,500 on each of the two convicts.

The judge also granted a compensation of Rs 11 lakh to the victim, to be paid by the Delhi Legal Services Authority, out of which Rs 2 lakh is to be released to her immediately.

"I am of the view that the injuries suffered by the victim cannot be quantified in monetary terms. Taking into consideration the mental pressure or harassment which victim has suffered and her economic status, and that she was raped repeatedly and left to die, I deem it appropriate to grant a final compensation to the tune of Rs 11 lakh," the judge said in the order.

Earlier this month, the judge had convicted the two men under the POCSO Act.

"In our society, the minor girls are worshipped as goddess on certain occasions but in the present case the victim child had experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality," the court had said as it delivered its verdict. 

"The crime against the victim was committed in a most grotesque and revolting manner and the collective conscience of the community was shaken," the court added.

The girl was reported missing on April 15, 2013 and was rescued on April 17 from a neighbour's rented accommodation in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. She was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS in a critical condition and accused were arrested separately from Bihar.

The case that came barely four months after the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder had created a huge outrage because of the nature of the brutality. 

When the girl was rescued, traces of candles and bottles were found inside her private parts. The two men had fled after raping Gudiya and shoving a candle and bottle inside her private parts, believing that the child had died. 

Delhi police had registered a case and slapped various charges, including of attempt to murder and rape.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener slams maiden Test hundred on debut

Fukrey 3: What Varun Sharma says on playing Choocha again — ‘People think revisiting a character is easy…’

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

Delhi floods: IMD issues advisory for rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, adjoining areas for next 5 days, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE