Delhi court seeks ED's response on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea, next hearing on...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Billionaires list: World's richest man changed within hours, Mukesh Ambani's net worth dips, world's richest person is..

J-K: 21 passengers killed, 40 injured after bus falls into gorge

From Business Legacy to Bollywood, Actor Rishaab Chauhaan's Journey of Self-Discovery

Nita Football Academy (NFA) Makes History, Qualifies For Coveted Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2024-25

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Security beefed up in New York after....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Business Legacy to Bollywood, Actor Rishaab Chauhaan's Journey of Self-Discovery

Nita Football Academy (NFA) Makes History, Qualifies For Coveted Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2024-25

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Security beefed up in New York after....

What lies beyond sky in space?

First Hindu king to marry Mughal princess

Signs, symptoms that your period cramps aren't normal 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi court seeks ED's response on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea, next hearing on...

The judge issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking their response on both the regular and interim bail pleas.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 30, 2024, 05:16 PM IST

Delhi court seeks ED's response on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea, next hearing on...
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A court here on Thursday issued notice to ED seeking its response on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's regular bail plea in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court also sought the agency's reply on his plea seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds.

The judge issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking their response on both the regular and interim bail pleas. Appearing on behalf of the ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju sought additional time to file a response.

Raju argued that Kejriwal had not disclosed critical information and that the ED needed to bring these issues to the court's attention. “He is not in custody. He has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. He is today in Punjab campaigning. His health did not hinder him from campaigning. He moves the bail on the last date so that we get very little time. His conduct doesn't entitle him to any orders today,” Raju contended.

Judge Baweja has scheduled the next hearing for June 1 to consider the ED's response and further arguments regarding Kejriwal's bail applications. On May 10, Kejriwal was ordered to be released on interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court in view of the ongoing general elections. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court registry had refused to accept the application moved by him seeking a seven-day extension of interim bail to undergo medical examinations, including a PET-CT scan.

The SC registry said that the top court had already reserved its verdict in the matter and the application seeking a 7-day extension has no relation to the main petition. As SC had allowed him to move the trial court to obtain regular bail, the application is not maintainable, it added. As per the Aam Aadmi Party, CM Kejriwal's health has deteriorated since he was arrested in the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The party has said that he has lost 7 kg in weight after his arrest and his Ketone levels are also very high indicating a serious medical disorder.
The party has further said that the CM was required to do medical tests and seven days were needed for this.

Earlier, the apex court had directed him to surrender back to Tihar Jail on June 2.The top court on May 17 had reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the federal anti-money laundering agency in the excise policy case.

It said he could approach the trial court for a grant of regular bail notwithstanding the fact that the apex court reserved judgment in the matter. The CM was arrested by the federal agency on March 21.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man dies after being sucked into plane engine in front of passengers at airport

Meet superstar who gave Bollywood's first Rs 100 crore film, quit acting at peak of her career, married man with..

Tharri By Shrutika: Growth and global expansion in saree fashion

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to celebrate Akash, Shloka's daughter Veda's birthday on cruise, check theme, other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement