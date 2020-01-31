Delhi court reserves order on 3 Nirbhaya convicts plea seeking stay on execution

A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on a plea of three Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case death row convicts seeking a stay on their executions scheduled for February 1.

The three convicts - Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Kumar Sharma - have moved the court seeking a stay on their hanging. The fourth convict Mukesh Kumar Singh has exhausted all his legal remedies.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana reserved the order after completion of the hearing of arguments of the Tihar jail authorities and the convicts' lawyer. The court had on Thursday issued notice to jail authorities seeking their response on the plea.

The jail authorities challenged the application of three men and argued that those have exhausted all legal remedies can be hanged.

Advocate AP Singh, representing the convicts urged the court to adjourn the executions "sine die" (with no appointed date for resumption).

Vinay's mercy plea before the president is pending.

The convicts moved the trial court with a plea to adjourn the execution "sine die" saying they are yet to avail their remaining legal remedies even as the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition of the third rapist.

Only one of the four convicts - Mukesh - has exhausted all his legal remedies after his plea in the Supreme Court against the rejection of the mercy plea by the President was dismissed on Wednesday.

The curative petition of Akshay Kumar Singh was rejected by the apex court while the mercy plea of Vinay Kumar Sharma is pending.

The counsel for Vinay, Akshay and Pawan rushed to the trial court to seek a stay on the execution as Akshay is yet to file a mercy plea while the decision on Vinay's plea is pending.

The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged at 6 AM on February 1 after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them earlier this month. This was the second death warrant issued after Mukesh filed a mercy petition to the President and several pleas in various courts.

Earlier, on January 7, the court had fixed January 22 as the hanging date.

A 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gangraped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012 before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one convict allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were sentenced to death.