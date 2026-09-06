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Delhi court remands Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody

Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from Bulandshahr on September 4. Thereafter, he was brought to Delhi.

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Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

Delhi court remands Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody
Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj (Photo: ANI).
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The Patiala House Court's Duty Magistrate on Sunday remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj to one day of judicial custody. He was produced before the duty magistrate through video conferencing after completing one day in police custody. Bhardwaj was detained from Bulandshahr on September 4 by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Thereafter, he was brought to Delhi. He was arrested in the FIR lodged in connection with the attempt to murder of Sanjay Azad, who was allegedly attacked by Swatantra Bhardwaj and another person, Suraj.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (Duty JMFC) Anjali Singh remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj to one day of judicial custody. Delhi Police produced Swatantra Bhardwaj through video conferencing. Delhi Police sought 14 days of judicial custody for Swatantra Bhardwaj. After conducting the hearing at her residence, the magistrate granted one day of judicial custody. He will be produced before the concerned court on Monday.

On Saturday, the Special Judge (SC-ST Act) of Patiala House Court remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj to one day of police custody. He was produced at the residence of the concerned judge at the Karkardooma Court complex. Special Judge SPS Laler had remanded Swatantra Bhardwaj to one day of police custody after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police. He will be produced tomorrow before the court. In View of safety and security concerns, the Accused was produced at the residence of the judge.

Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel (Chief LADC) Piyush Sachdeva had appeared for Swatantra Bhardwaj through video conferencing. As per the grounds of arrest, this matter came to light after a purported podcast interview during which Bhardwaj allegedly admitted to hitting Sanjay Azad on his head with a Kada he was wearing. This incident took place during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

Advocate Rishav Ranjan, the counsel for the complainant, told on Friday that they had a meeting with a Delhi Police senior officer who assured them to add appropriate sections of the SC-ST Act and arrest Bhardwaj within 72 Hours. MP Chandrasekhar Azad, Sanjay Azad and other lawyers were also present during the meeting held at Parliament Street Police Station. In the subsequent development, Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained from Bulandshahr by the crime branch.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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