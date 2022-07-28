Delhi court orders couple out of parents' house as their dog was 'unnerving' mother

Delhi: The plea said the son was using the dog, named Luv, to make his mother uncomfortable in her own house (Representational)

A Delhi court has ordered a man and his wife to move out of his parent's house as a dog they recently brought home was unnerving his mother. In the plea, the man's parents said they had brought the dog home without their consent.

The plea said the son was using the dog, named Luv, to make his mother uncomfortable in her own house. It added that the elderly woman has developed breathing problems due to the presence of the dog. They alleged the man used to instigate the animal to attack her.

"Thus, the complainant filed a petition under the PWDV Act (Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005) to debar the respondent from the premises," the plea mentioned.

The court has asked the couple to vacate the house within a week.

The judge said in the order that the parents of the man have been suffering from various ailments and the stress caused by the son was making their troubles worse.

"The mother expressed that she suffers from respiratory ailments and probably the presence of the dog was unnerving for her. Some people are dog lovers while some may have an aversion, and even abhor their very presence," he added.

The judge said the intrusion of the dog in the prayer room and the kitchen was disconcerting to the mother.

The court has restrained them from entering the house until the parents want to.

With inputs from PTI