Delhi court instructs DCW to arrange accomodation, rehabilitation for Unnao rape survivor

A District Judge court in Delhi on Sunday ordered the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to grant residence to the Unnao rape survivor, adding that the DCW chairperson should also ensure proper arrangements for her rehabilitation.

Responding to this development, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said that a team will be set up to arrange accommodation of the Unnao rape survivor. "We thank the Hon'ble Court for giving the guidelines for housing and rehabilitation. We will set up our team tomorrow to arrange accommodation for the survivor and her family," said Chairperson Maliwal.

She added by saying that the Commission will also work the rehabilitation process keeping the survivor's specific needs in mind. "She is a brave girl and the commission will try its best to help her," Maliwal said.

The recent order comes in the backdrop of earlier proceedings, when the Unnao rape survivor's lawyer Dharmendra Kumar Misra informed the court that not a single landlord was willing to provide accommodation to the girl and her family, fearing dispute.

In such a scenario, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, therefore, asked the Delhi Commission of Women to take immediate note of the matter and arrange for accommodation for the Unnao rape case survivor.

It is worth noting that the girl and her family have sought residence in Delhi since they felt it was unsafe to go back to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, especially since their legal battle is against UP BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who was accused of the rape in 2007.