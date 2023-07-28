Headlines

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

Delhi court on Friday granted exemption from personal appearance for the day to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

PTI

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

A Delhi court on Friday granted exemption from personal appearance for the day to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal granted the relief to Singh on an application moved by his lawyer, who told the court that the accused was unable to appear before it as he was busy discharging his responsibilities as a parliamentarian.

Suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, however, appeared before the court. The judge granted time to both the accused to peruse the charge sheet and other documents they have received from Delhi police.

"Allowed (exemption application) for today only. It is submitted that more time be given for scrutiny of documents. Considering the voluminous nature of the record, it is not objected by the prosecution... Post the matter for August 3," the magistrate said.

The metropolitan court had on July 20 granted bail to Brij Bhushan Singh and Vinod Tomar on a bond of Rs 25,000 each with certain conditions, including they shall not leave the country without the court's prior permission and not offer any inducement to witnesses in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

