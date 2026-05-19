Court denies interim bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case: 'Reason not just'

Khalid had sought a 15-day release to attend the 40th-day ritual of his late uncle and to visit his mother, who is set to undergo a surgery. Khalid, who is a former student of the Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has been in jail for more than five years.

A court in Delhi on Tuesday (May 19) rejected an application for interim bail filed by Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Khalid had sought a 15-day release to attend the 40th-day ritual (Chehlum) of his late uncle and to visit his ailing mother, who is set to undergo a surgery. Khalid, a former student of the Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has been in jail for more than five years.

During Tuesday's hearing, the court said it cannot grant bail on every occasion the accused seeks it, adding that relief is given only when the grounds cited for it are reasonable. "Attending the Chehlum ceremony of his uncle is not necessary. Things would have been different if the ceremony were for a person who was in immediate relation to the applicant. Further, if the relation was so immediate and thick, the applicant would have asked for the release at the time of the death of his uncle only, and not now, after such a long time. Therefore, the Court doesn’t find this reason to be just," the judge said in the order.

Umar Khalid, aged 38 years, is accused of conspiracy in connection with the Delhi riots of February 2020 that occurred during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The violence had left 53 people dead and hundreds of others injured. The Delhi Police had arrested 18 people in the conspiracy case, and 11 of them have been granted bail so far.

Last month, the Supreme Court of India had dismissed a petition from Khalid, seeking a review of an earlier verdict denying him bail. At the time, the judges said there were reasonable grounds to believe the accusations leveled against him. But on Monday, the top court expressed serious reservations about its own order denying bail to Khalid and co-accused Sharjeel Imam. It said that "bail is the rule and jail the exception" even in cases under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.