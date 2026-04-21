Delhi Court delivers verdict in 2000 raid case: CBI Joint Director and retired ACP found guilty of police misconduct

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INDIA
A Delhi court convicted CBI Joint Director Ramnish Geer and retired Delhi Police officer V K Pandey for assault, criminal trespass, and mischief during an October 2000 raid on IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal's home.
A Delhi court has convicted two high-ranking officials in a case that dates back to 2000, involving criminal trespass, assault, and mischief during a raid on the residence of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. The convicted individuals are Ramnish Geer, a Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and V K Pandey, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police in Delhi. The case centres around the forcible entry and assault of IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal during a controversial raid in October 2000.
The incident took place on the morning of October 19, 2000, when CBI and police officers raided the home of IRS officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. Aggarwal, who had been investigating sensitive cases involving politicians and businessmen, was falsely implicated in a corruption case by one of his former subjects, Abhishek Verma, in collaboration with CBI officials. Aggarwal was allegedly targeted as part of a larger scheme to settle professional scores.
Aggarwal's complaint described the brutal nature of the raid, including the assault on his gatekeeper and the forced entry into his home. His family members were reportedly locked in a room while Aggarwal was dragged out of his bedroom, leading to injuries on his right arm. The raid took place just days after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had stayed his transfer and suspension, raising suspicions of mala fide intent on the part of the accused officers.
On April 18, 2023, Judicial Magistrate Shashank Nandan Bhatt of Tis Hazari Court found both Geer and Pandey guilty of criminal trespass, mischief, and assault. The court ruled that breaking into Aggarwal’s house without justification and using official powers to settle personal scores constituted criminal trespass. Furthermore, the court noted that the entire raid was a violation of the legal powers granted to the officers.
The court's judgment pointed to the absence of any legitimate reason for the raid, especially since Aggarwal had previously appeared before the investigating officers on multiple occasions. It also highlighted the unexplained injuries sustained by Aggarwal, suggesting custodial violence during the arrest.
Ramnish Geer, who had been awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service in 2022, and V K Pandey now face legal consequences for their actions. The court is set to announce their sentences on April 27, 2023. This conviction comes as a significant blow to the integrity of the officers involved and raises serious questions about the abuse of power within law enforcement agencies.
Aggarwal, who had been unjustly targeted in the past, was represented in court by advocate Shubham Asri. He has expressed his relief at the court's verdict, which has brought justice after more than two decades of legal struggle.