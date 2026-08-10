Delhi Court calls wrestlers' harassment case against Brij Bhushan Singh 'false, fabricated', BJP responds

According to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar, who issued the order, the allegations looked "politically motivated."

The Delhi court has observed that the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh was “false and fabricated.”

The remark was made in the Rouse Avenue Court’s order on Monday (August 3), acquitting Brij Bhushan Singh in the matter linked to alleged harassment of women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. The order had remained under wraps.

Delhi HC's order

Citing the order, Bar and Bench reported that the testimonies of two women wrestlers, on which the charges were based, turned hostile. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar said the allegations appeared to be driven by “political motivation.”

“I have no hitch in saying that the version given by the victims *** and *** (the two wrestlers who turned hostile) discredit the prosecution case completely and also show that the entire allegations are false and fabricated made collectively at the instance of *** (one of the wrestlers who accused Singh of sexual harassment) and *** (a male wrestler) and the coaches of Mahadev academy against the accused persons in deep conspiracy which seems to be motivated politically," he observed.

The court further noted that both wrestlers were first presented as victims. They were later counselled and then stated clearly that no incidents of sexual harassment had occurred against them.

BJP's reaction

After the Delhi court’s remarks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for action against those who “deliberately made false allegations” to tarnish Singh, WFI and the government.

“The Delhi court’s ruling raises a simple question: what punitive action should follow against those who deliberately made false allegations, and against those in the political class who knowingly amplified them as part of a manufactured campaign to tarnish an individual, a federation and the government?" said BJP IT Department in-charge Amit Malviya on X.

“You cannot weaponise allegations, conduct a trial by media, destroy reputations and then simply walk away when the case collapses under judicial scrutiny. If there is no accountability for falsehoods, what stops the next politically sponsored campaign from doing the same?" he added.

About the case

The case was based on sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers against Singh, a former BJP MP, during his time as WFI chief. According to media reports, the alleged incidents took place between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, at Singh’s official residence, and also during trips abroad.