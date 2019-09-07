Headlines

Delhi court adjourns sine die hearing in Aircel-Maxis cases

The relief came hours after the SC dismissed Chidambaram's appeal against the Delhi High Court's August 20 order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media corruption case registered by the Enforcement Directorate

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 05:45 AM IST

In what comes as a relief to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti amid setbacks, a Delhi court on Thursday adjourned sine die the hearing in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering cases and granted the duo protection from arrest.

The relief came hours after the Supreme Court dismissed Chidambaram's appeal against the Delhi High Court's August 20 order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media corruption case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

In an observation that reflects shoddy investigation by the agencies, special judge O P Saini said, the charges against them were not of grave magnitude as the alleged money laundered is a "paltry amount" of Rs. 1.13 crore compared to the money purportedly received by accused (Dayanidhi Maran and others) already discharged in the cases.

However, the court directed the father and son duo to join the investigation. Giving the duo protection against high-handedness by the agencies, it said that in the event of arrest, they can be released on a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh and one surety of same amount.

It also asked them not to leave the country without its permission and warned them against contacting, threatening or influencing any witnesses in the cases or tamper with evidence.

