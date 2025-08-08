Twitter
INDIA

Delhi couple claims restaurant denied entry over Indian attire; CM Rekha Gupta orders probe

In the video, the woman is alleging that the woman was denied entry in the restaurant in an Indian environment because the couple was wearing suit-salwar and pant t-shirt.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 10:20 PM IST

Delhi couple claims restaurant denied entry over Indian attire; CM Rekha Gupta orders probe

TRENDING NOW

A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi where a couple has alleged that they were not allowed entry in Tubata restaurant located in Pitampura for wearing a salwar suit and a pant t-shirt. The video of the entire incident has gone viral rapidly.

What exactly happened?

In the video, the woman alleges that the woman was denied entry in the restaurant in an Indian environment because the couple was wearing suit-salwar and pant t-shirt. Delhi minister Kapil Mishra posted the video of the victim, tagging the Chief Minister.

After this, Minister Kapil Mishra wrote on his ex-handle, "This will not be tolerated in Delhi. A video of a ban on Indian clothes in a restaurant in Pitampura has surfaced. This is unacceptable. CM Rekha Gupta has taken serious cognisance of the incident. Officials have been instructed to investigate the incident and take immediate action"

 

 

What did the restaurant owner say?

On the other hand, the restaurant owner Neeraj Agarwal and general manager Ajay Rana clarified the whole matter and said, "Entry was not denied from our side because of anyone's clothes. Due to the crowd that day, the couple had to wait and an issue was made out of the anger of the customers who had already made bookings and were made to wait."

He said that the couple has made baseless allegations out of anger over having to wait. The restaurant owner said that on August 3, it was Sunday as well as Friendship Day, due to which the restaurant was booked and there was a lot of crowd, due to which when the woman who made the video came, they had to wait for some time because they had not made a reservation in advance.

Investigation

Now whether the truth is in that video or in the argument given by the restaurant owner, it is a matter of investigation and the entire matter is being investigated by the Delhi government, it has to be seen what truth comes out after the investigation.

