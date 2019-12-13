Delhi: Cops use force, fire tear gas on Jamia students marching against Citizenship Act

Students of the Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University were stopped by the Delhi Police on Friday after the students took out a protest march from the varsity campus to the Parliament House, protesting against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act.

The protest march was stopped by the police near the university. The students, opposing the Act, accused the police of using force against the demonstrators. According to the police, they had put up heavy barricades along the route of the march, to prevent an unruly scenario.

The police detained the students when they tried to jump over the barricades, and resorted to using tear gas when the students pelted stones at the police. Students have said that the cops even fired tear gas inside the university campus.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Thursday, becoming an act of the constitution. The contentious bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, two days after it was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with a 125-105 vote share, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha following a 12-hour long debate.

125 votes fell in favour of the Bill, while 105 votes were against it. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight.

The Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.