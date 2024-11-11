At least a dozen stations recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 350, falling in the ‘very poor’ air category.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 am, the national capital was covered in a thick layer of haze early Monday morning. The city's air quality was still classified as 'Very Poor,' but the AQI fell even lower to 347.

At least a dozen stations recorded air quality as 'very poor,' with an AQI of more than 350. According to the CPCB measures, the zone's AQI fell to 377, which is deemed "severe," pushing the ITI Jahangirpuri area up a level.

Delhi's overall AQI remains in the very poor category at 346, AQI readings for the other stations, as of 6:30 am on Monday, November 11:

Anand Vihar 377

Ashok Vihar 378

Bawana 400

Dwarka 355

Jahangirpuri 407

Major Dhyan Chand Stadium: 360

Mundka 380

Nehru Nagar 370

North Campus 362

NSIT Dwarka 376

Patparganj 365

Punjabi Bagh 382

RK Puram 368

Rohini 386

Shadipur 382

Vivek Vihar 370

Wazirpur 390

CPCB categorises the AQI as follows: 0-50 is considered as ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.