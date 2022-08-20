Search icon
Delhi Contemporary Art Week starting from September 1; Know what it is

Delhi Contemporary Art Week was initiated as an attempt to generate discourse that befits the shifting lens of the contemporary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:30 AM IST

Representational Photo

The fifth edition of Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW) will be held at Bikaner House in the national capital from September 1 to 7.

The seven participating galleries -- Blueprint 12, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Nature Morte, Shrine Empire and Vadehra Art Gallery -- will present curated events, talks, workshops and walkthroughs.

There will also be a curated group exhibition of interdisciplinary practices by Meera Menezes, titled 'Legal Alien'; to be exhibited at the Old Building, Bikaner House.

The exhibition explores the notion of alienation and looks at the possible factors that could lead to it. Is it the rapid march of technology, which appears to connect people but in essence produces a deep sense of alienation? Or is it the city and the anonymity it bestows on its denizens that creates this estrangement? Coming as we do out of the Covid-19 pandemic, our enforced isolation has also left many of us with a sense of loneliness. In the show, the artists ponder on this condition of alienation and interpret it in a variety of ways.

In addition to the display at the main venue, the partner galleries will also be showcasing curated exhibitions at each of their individual galleries, creating a citywide fervour around contemporary art.

DCAW was initiated as an attempt to generate discourse that befits the shifting lens of the contemporary.

