Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi hospitalised

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

However, the agency later stated that the reason why she was hospitalised is a routine check-up.

#UPDATE Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. https://t.co/VVQNj3i2FZ — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

The Congress chief was hospitalised after complaining of a stomachache, PTI stated citing sources, adding that Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital where she was admitted earlier on Sunday.

Sonia Gandhi had also not attended the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

Reports corroborated that Gandhi had periodically been visiting the United States for health reasons, till last year, accompanied either by her son Rahul Gandhi or daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.