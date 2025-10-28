Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...
Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists
HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...
Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas
Who is Mehli Mistry? Close confidant of Ratan Tata, faces exit from Tata Trusts due to...
SJ-100 Charade: How India turned self-reliance into self-deception
The Family Man Season 3 DATE REVEAL: Manoj Bajpayee returns with JK Sharib Hashmi, Suchi Priyamani, says his famous line 'aa raha hu bh****od'
Bihar Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav wants THIS from NDA, asks for...
What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath Puja?
'Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar': Suryakumar Yadav shares latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury
INDIA
The trial is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months.
Delhi has conducted the first-ever cloud seeding trial in parts of the national capital, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas, to curb air pollution, PTI reported, quoting officials. Artificial rain is expected within the next couple of hours, depending on moisture levels.
According to the officials, the aircraft took off from Kanpur for Delhi conducted the exercise. The trial, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital, is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months.
The government had conducted a test flight over Burari last week. During the test run, small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds used to trigger artificial rain were released from the aircraft. However, due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, as against the 50 per cent typically required for cloud seeding, rainfall could not be induced.