Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...

Delhi has conducted the first-ever cloud seeding trial in parts of the national capital, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas, to curb air pollution, PTI reported, quoting officials. Artificial rain is expected within the next couple of hours, depending on moisture levels.

According to the officials, the aircraft took off from Kanpur for Delhi conducted the exercise. The trial, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital, is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months.

The government had conducted a test flight over Burari last week. During the test run, small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds used to trigger artificial rain were released from the aircraft. However, due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, as against the 50 per cent typically required for cloud seeding, rainfall could not be induced.