Delhi commuters alert! Traffic Police announce restrictions, diversions in these areas ahead of PM Modi’s visit to CR Park for Durga Puja

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kali Mandir in Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) on Tuesday, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions around the area. These restrictions and route diversions will be in place till midnight. The city traffic police have cautioned commuters in South Delhi to check routes before planning pandals visit today this evening. Additionally, the heavy rain that lashed the national capital today has also disrupted the traffic, especially during the festival time.

What advisory did Delhi Traffic issue?

The traffic advisory will be in place from 3 pm till 12 am midnight. According to the Delhi Traffic Police:

-Traffic on the Outer Ring Road (Panchsheel - Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and CR Park Main Road will be affected.

-No traffic movement on the Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, and internal roads of CR Park and GK-II

-Diversions at Outer Ring Road, under Panchsheel, IIT, and Nehru Place flyovers.

-Alternate routes of MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, and Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road should be used by commuters.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to travel by using public transport and be cautious of the restricted stretches to avoid inconvenience.

Roads in and around GK-2 and CR Park may be temporarily closed or diverted during PM Modi's visit.

-Some GK-2 roads are also expected to witness temporary closures or restricted entry.

-Residents are requested to avoid unnecessary movement during the affected time and adhere to police instructions and cooperate with authorities to ensure safe travel.