Delhi commute alert! Traffic police team up with Google for real-time alerts for accident-prone zones: Check details

The Delhi Traffic Police has tied up with Google in a bid to enhance road safety in the national capital. In a major step, they have announced a new feature on Google Maps that will mark all accident areas or accident-prone areas as black spots. The feature will help provide real-time alerts to commuters as they approach accident-prone areas.



The officials have clarified that if the feature launches in 2025, it will initially showcase locations from the finalised list of black spots for the year 2024, as the annual list is compiled at the end of each year, as reported by PTI. The black spot is a central point where accidents have occurred repeatedly within a 500-metre radius on both sides. "If a particular stretch sees frequent accidents, the midpoint of that stretch is categorised as a black spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters) Shive Keshari Singh told PTI.



A total of 111 black spots were identified, recording 1,132 accidents, including 483 fatalities and 649 non-fatal crashes in 2024, according to officials. Singh added that they are tying up with Google, and internal procedures are in progress, and if and when it goes live this year, the map will carry the 2024 black spots first. "The idea is to give timely information so commuters stay alert, their drive becomes easier and safer and reduces the number of fatalities," he added.



Delhi's top 'black spots' accounted for 180 incidents in 2024, with Azadpur Sabzi Mandi on GT Karnal Road witnessing the highest number of accidents at 20, including 11 fatal cases. Other high-risk locations in Delhi include Akshardham Mandir, Bhalswa Chowk, ISBT Kashmere Gate, and SGT Nagar. In addition, 25 new black spots have been identified as of July 2025, with 176 accidents, including 88 fatal ones. ISBT Kashmere Gate, SGT Nagar, and Hanuman Mandir in Bawana are among the repeat locations.

