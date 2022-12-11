Delhi: Commercial property adjacent to IGI Airport Terminal 1 to come up, defence ministry gives nod to office space

Delhi Airport: All the offices will have attached toilets (File)

A Delhi Airport Service Centre is being planned at the national capital's Mehrampur village, which is situated adjacent to the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1. Inside this centre, people linked with ticket booking, tours and travel, cargo, etc can open their offices. This building will also house restaurants, banks, ATM vestibules and shopping outlets.

The shopping centre will have nearly 30 rooms that can be converted into offices and shops. The building was approved before the coronavirus pandemic hit Indian shores. The construction work is expected to begin early next year.

The centre will come up on the sprawling defence land in the village.

The design of the building has been finalised and the Union Ministry of Defence approved the project.

The Delhi Cantt Board has approved the project and has allocated Rs 114 crore for the two storey building.

The building will also have a two-storey parking space that will be able to house 400 cars and 50 two-wheelers.

The ground floor will have a shopping complex and bank, the first floor will have the food court and offices, the third floor will only have office spaces.

It will have two entry gates. 12 shops will be between the area of 80 and 200 square feet. The remaining shops will be 75-100 square feet.

All the offices will have attached toilets, Dainik Jagran reported.

Other facilities include: badminton and basketball court, park, sewage treatment plant, underground water tank for fire safety, two tube wells for water availability etc.