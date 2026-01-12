Delhi colder than Shimla? Cold wave, dense fog to persist; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, others

The IMD has said that several regions across states are likely to continue to be covered by dense fog until Thursday (January 15). These include Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

Several regions across North India will continue to shiver in freezing temperatures, according to experts at the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has issued a cold wave warning for the next couple of days for a number of states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and the broader national capital region (NCR), as per an official IMD bulletin issued on Sunday.

In its bulletin published on January 11, the IMD said that cold to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh. Similar conditions are also expected at isolated places in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat, as well as in Uttarakhand. The cold wave spell is forecasted to continue on Tuesday in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and western Uttar Pradesh. In Jharkhand, the cold wave is expected to prevail until Thursday, the IMD said.

Plains colder than Shimla

In a surprising update, the temperatures in plains have fallen below those in hilly cities such as Shimla. For instance, the IMD said that Shimla was likely to experience maximum and minimum temperatures of 16 and 9 degrees Celsius on Monday. On the other hand, the department predicted the minimum temperature in Delhi to fall to as low as 3 or 4 degree Celsius the same day. Besides, several districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla and Kullu, have no warnings issued for the rest of this week.

Dense fog to continue

The IMD has also said that several regions across states are likely to continue to be covered by dense fog until Thursday (January 15). These include Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.