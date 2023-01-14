Delhi cold wave alert: When will temperature in NCR touch 0? Check Gurugram, Noida weather forecast

Delhi cold wave conditions are expected prevail (File photo)

While the residents of Delhi are currently breathing a sigh of relief in the midst of the brief respite from the biting cold wave in the first week of January, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the capital that the extreme winter chill is not over just yet.

Delhiites have been warned not to put away their woolens in the midst of the current respite from the chilling cold wave, as the IMD has predicted that the low temperatures in the capital will make a comeback next week, from January 15.

According to the most recent IMD weather alert, the temperature in Delhi and several surrounding NCR cities is set to touch 0 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, several northern states such as Rajasthan and Jammu are set to see temperatures below zero this season.

IMD has predicted that areas such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and several other northern regions will see extreme cold waves once again in the next 48 hours, with the temperature expected to drop below 2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 12 degrees Celsius on Friday, with dense to very dense fog in several parts of the city, most likely due to the very poor air quality. The minimum temperature is set to see a massive drop in the coming week.

The cold wave conditions in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and other NCR cities are set to begin on January 15, and will most likely last till January 20, according to the weather agency. The temperature is also expected to touch 0 degrees Celsius in the capital soon.

States like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and Karnataka can see extreme weather conditions in the coming week, disrupting normal life. Aaj Tak reported that the temperature in Gurugram can go as low as -1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the northernmost states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are currently covered in snow, where the minimum temperature went as low as -7 degrees in certain cities.

READ | MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: Know luxury cruise tour packages, how to book tickets online