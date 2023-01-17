Cold wave alert: IMD forecasts rain, hailstorm for Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan from THIS date

Representational Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Tuesday that a hailstorm with winds blowing up to 50 kilometres per hour will hit northwest India, including Delhi, the following week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has now forecasted that the following week in Delhi would bring rain, hail, and wind gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour.

An active Western Disturbance is expected to impact northwest India between January 21 and 25, according to the IMD.

“Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21,” the statement said. “It will continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24,” the statement continued.

IMD Update: Here Are Some of The Important Details

Light to moderate hailstorms are expected in scattered locations in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24.

Winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are expected to blow through Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh on January 23-24.

So far this winter season, Delhi has received no precipitation.

The lowest temperature in Delhi was 2.4 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station.

It was a few degrees warmer than Monday's low of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the month since January 1, 2021.

Overnight lows in Delhi ranged from 2.8 degrees Celsius in southwest Aya Nagar to 2.2 degrees Celsius in central Delhi and 2.3 degrees Celsius in western Jafarpur.