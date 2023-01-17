Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Cold wave alert: IMD forecasts rain, hailstorm for Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan from THIS date

IMD warns that an active Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India, including Delhi, between 21 and 25 January.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

Cold wave alert: IMD forecasts rain, hailstorm for Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan from THIS date
Representational Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Tuesday that a hailstorm with winds blowing up to 50 kilometres per hour will hit northwest India, including Delhi, the following week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has now forecasted that the following week in Delhi would bring rain, hail, and wind gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour.

An active Western Disturbance is expected to impact northwest India between January 21 and 25, according to the IMD.

“Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21,” the statement said. “It will continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24,” the statement continued.

IMD Update: Here Are Some of The Important Details

  • Light to moderate hailstorms are expected in scattered locations in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24.
  • Winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are expected to blow through Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh on January 23-24.
  • So far this winter season, Delhi has received no precipitation.
  • The lowest temperature in Delhi was 2.4 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station.
  • It was a few degrees warmer than Monday's low of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the month since January 1, 2021.

Also, READ: Bengaluru: Elderly man dragged behind scooter after car accident, horrific incident caught on camera

The Safdarjung observatory, the city's hub, reported a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, indicating that a cold wave had settled over the capital.

Overnight lows in Delhi ranged from 2.8 degrees Celsius in southwest Aya Nagar to 2.2 degrees Celsius in central Delhi and 2.3 degrees Celsius in western Jafarpur.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik's luxurious Dubai bungalow will leave you stunned
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.