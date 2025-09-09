Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search operation underway

According to the Delhi Police, the email warned of a bomb threat at 2:45 pm at MAMC and at 3:30 pm at the Chief Minister's Secretariat. Read here to know more details.

The Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat was targeted by a bomb threat on Tuesday, September 9, that was delivered via email, sparking immediate concern. The message specified a planned detonation time of 3:30 pm, leading to the immediate deployment of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to conduct thorough inspections and scans throughout the premises. Alongside this, security measures were significantly increased.

Similarly a bomb threat was received at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The call was received at 12 pm, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure, they said, adding that other agencies have also been informed and further verification is underway.

The Delhi Police have noted the email's similarity to previous hoax threats, and the cyber cell is actively working to trace its origins. Authorities have emphasised that they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

(This is a developing story)