INDIA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'

The attack on me during this morning’s public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi, she said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 06:28 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reacted hours after an attack by a man on her during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning. The Delhi CM said, "Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people. Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before." 

"The attack on me during this morning’s public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people. Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better," CM Rekha said in a X post written originally in Hindi.

Who is the accused?

The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot (Gujarat), was detained and is being jointly interrogated by IB and Delhi Police's Special Cell, according to a senior police officer. The attack took place around 8.15 am, he said.

