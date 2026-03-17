Delhi CM Rekha Gupta welcomes BJP's Nitin Nabin to Rajya Sabha says his presence 'will infuse new strength'

The Chief Minister, on behalf of the people of Delhi and party workers, extended a heartfelt welcome and congratulations to Shri Nitin Nabin after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warmly welcomed the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri Nitin Nabin, at the Delhi Airport. This comes as his first visit to Delhi after being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Shri Nitin Nabin’s presence in the Upper House of Parliament will further strengthen the nation’s commitment to public welfare and national interest. She added that his dedicated leadership continues to be a constant source of inspiration and energy for party workers. The Chief Minister, on behalf of the people of Delhi and party workers, extended a heartfelt welcome and congratulations to Shri Nitin Nabin.

CM Rekha Gupta welcomes Nitin Nabin

Taking to X, CM Rekha Gupta said, "Upon his first arrival in Delhi following his election to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, I extended a warm and heartfelt welcome at the Delhi Airport to the illustrious National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hon'ble Shri @NitinNabin Ji.

Your presence in the Upper House of our parliamentary democracy will infuse new strength into our resolve to uphold national interests and public welfare. Your purposeful guidance serves as a source of energy and unwavering inspiration for all of us party workers. On behalf of the people of Delhi and all our dedicated workers, I extend to you a most cordial welcome and hearty congratulations."

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta hailed PM Narendra Modi's leadership as she attended an event on the occasion of the 'Nari Utsav' organised in Delhi. "Duty, selfless dedication, and service—it is these very values ​​that determine the trajectory of a nation, and our 'Nari Shakti' (women's power) stands as the living embodiment of them. On the occasion of the 'Nari Utsav' (Women's Festival) organised today, I had the privilege of witnessing the indomitable resolve and energy of this 'Matri Shakti' (maternal power)."



"Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, India's women today serve as the vanguards of change. From rural entrepreneurship to the global corporate sector, from public service to the defense forces, they are accelerating the realization of the vision for a 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India 2047)."



"Here in Delhi, too, our endeavor is to ensure that every sister and every daughter moves forward with confidence and self-reliance. From nutrition to progress; from security to self-respect—initiatives such as Anganwadi crèche centers, the 'Saheli Pink Card', the 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana', collateral-free loans, and the provision of a safe working environment are all integral components of this comprehensive vision. When 'Nari Shakti' advances, the nation scales new heights. This constitutes the strongest foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat'—and a 'Viksit Delhi'." she wrote.