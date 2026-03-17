Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Nirmal Chhaya Complex and closely reviewed the initiatives being undertaken for the empowerment and welfare of women and children. Rekha Gupta also launched the Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Nirmal Chhaya Complex and closely reviewed the initiatives being undertaken for the empowerment and welfare of women and children.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with women working at the Mahila Haat, Samarth Anganwadi, and Sankalp Hub. The Chief Minister appreciated their dedication, confidence, and efforts towards achieving self-reliance, calling their work truly inspiring.

The Chief Minister also interacted with children at the facility and distributed school bags and essential learning materials to support their education. Health kits were also provided to mothers to promote better health and well-being.

Recognizing the commitment and service of Anganwadi workers, the Chief Minister honoured them and announced incentive support as a gesture of encouragement for their valuable contribution.

On the occasion, Rekha Gupta also launched the Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal, aimed at strengthening child welfare systems and ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in the implementation of child protection services.