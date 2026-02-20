FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Marghat Hanuman temple on govt’s 1-year completion, launches 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Delhi’s BJP government completed one year in office, with CM Rekha Gupta highlighting reforms in education, healthcare, and governance. She visited the Marghat Hanuman Temple and inaugurated 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, taking the total to 370.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 01:44 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Marghat Hanuman temple on govt’s 1-year completion, launches 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
BJP-led Delhi government completed one year in office on February 20, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta beginning the day with a visit to the Marghat Hanuman Temple. Offering prayers, she sought blessings for the well-being of the capital’s residents and reaffirmed her commitment to public service.

CM Rekha Gupta conveyed her wishes for peace and prosperity for Delhi’s citizens, stating that she prayed for the resolve to continue working with sincerity and dedication.

'From Promises to Performance'

Highlighting the government’s first-year achievements, the Chief Minister described the anniversary as a moment to present a 'report card' to the public. She asserted that her administration has prioritised implementation over rhetoric, emphasising tangible outcomes rather than announcements.

According to CM Rekha Gupta, the past year has focused on accelerating development and addressing governance challenges. She said the government worked to streamline processes, reduce bureaucratic delays and shift attention from publicity-driven politics to solution-oriented administration.

Focus on Education Reform

On the education front, Rekha Gupta criticised previous administrations for allegedly prioritising publicity over infrastructure improvements. She pointed to the passage of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, as a significant reform aimed at regulating private school fees and ensuring greater accountability.

The Chief Minister also outlined plans to modernise schools across the capital by expanding smart classrooms and strengthening digital learning resources. She reiterated that education should serve students and families, not commercial interests.

Healthcare Expansion

In a parallel development, Gupta inaugurated 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at Fatehpur Beri in South Delhi. With this addition, the total number of operational centres in the city has reached 370.

The initiative is part of the government’s effort to expand accessible primary healthcare services across neighbourhoods. Gupta said the administration intends to further increase the number of such facilities to improve medical outreach and preventive care.

As the BJP government completes its first year, the Chief Minister framed the anniversary as a milestone reflecting progress in governance, healthcare and education reforms.

